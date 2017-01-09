 PHOTOS: This man is skiing every glacier before they melt | KUOW News and Information
The Record

PHOTOS: This man is skiing every glacier before they melt

By & Matt Martin 2 hours ago
The Record

Jason Hummel has gone skiing nearly every month for twenty years. And he's been a nature and adventure photographer for eight years. 

In that time, he's seen climate change dramatically remake the landscape in the Northwest.

So now Hummel is working to ski and photograph every named glacier in Washington state. That's 213 glaciers in total. He told KUOW's Bill Radke he wants to document these natural spaces before they are changed forever.

And yes, we asked him how he felt about his own carbon emissions on his quest to reach these glaciers. He said we all need to think about how to be better stewards. He hopes his photographs will show people the beauty that is out there and that will get people to treat the environment better than they do. 

Hummel is the author of the book "Alpine State of Mind."

