Oregon Marijuana Customers Would Enjoy More Anonymity Under Measure

People who legally buy marijuana in Oregon would enjoy a greater level of privacy under a measure headed for Gov. Kate Brown’s desk. The Oregon House Monday approved a bill that would stop cannabis retailers from recording personal information such as a customer's name, age or address.



Republican Rep. Carl Wilson of Grants Pass noted that state law only requires marijuana stores to verify a customer's age.

"The law currently does not prohibit a retailer from retaining additional information about their customers in order to send them special offers, coupons and other types of marketing materials,” Wilson said.

But the measure isn't just about letting customers avoid a deluge of junk mail. Supporters said it also makes it harder to track customers in the event of a national crackdown on marijuana, which remains illegal under federal law.

