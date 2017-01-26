Oregon Lawmakers Differ In Reaction To Trump's Immigration Executive Order

Legislative leaders in Oregon are reacting to President Trump's executive order that threatens to withhold federal funding from cities that don't enforce immigration laws.



At a meeting of State Capitol reporters in Salem, House Democratic leader Jennifer Williamson said local officials from around Oregon have asked her for state help in shielding their communities from the fallout of Trump's directive.

But Senate Republican leader Ted Ferrioli said Oregon should tread carefully and try not to antagonize the Trump administration.

"We should just keep our powder dry,” Ferrioli said. “Because a lot of rhetoric that you hear will change and morph as we move through time, as it always does."

Separately, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement saying she's committed to protecting the civil rights of everyone in the state. She also said her staff is investigating the potential impact of Trump's executive order on Oregon.

