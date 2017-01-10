Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, parks commission says

Kenmore's historic seminary building at Saint Edward State Park will become a hotel.

The Washington State Parks Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the plans.

For two years, the parks commission has led public meetings over what to do with the building.

Read more: Should the state give this rotting seminary to a developer?

Under the deal, a Seattle developer will restore the seminary and reopen it as a lodge-style hotel and restaurant.

In addition, Daniels Real Estate of Seattle will purchase 10 acres of undeveloped waterfront property and give it to state parks.

Daniels will have a 62-year lease for the seminary.

The public can still appeal to state parks officials by January 20. There is also a public hearing on the developer's plans February 14 in Kenmore.