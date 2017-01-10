 Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, parks commission says | KUOW News and Information

Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, parks commission says

By 2 hours ago
  • A floor of classrooms in the Saint Edward seminary building
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    A floor of classrooms in the Saint Edward seminary building
    KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols
  • Saint Edward seminary entrance.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Saint Edward seminary entrance.
    KUOW Photo/Gil Aegerter
  • The dining hall at the Saint Edward seminary building is a rare part of the complex currently in good condition.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The dining hall at the Saint Edward seminary building is a rare part of the complex currently in good condition.
    KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols

Kenmore's historic seminary building at Saint Edward State Park will become a hotel.

The Washington State Parks Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the plans.

For two years, the parks commission has led public meetings over what to do with the building.

Read more: Should the state give this rotting seminary to a developer?

Under the deal, a Seattle developer will restore the seminary and reopen it as a lodge-style hotel and restaurant.

In addition, Daniels Real Estate of Seattle will purchase 10 acres of undeveloped waterfront property and give it to state parks.

Daniels will have a 62-year lease for the seminary.

The public can still appeal to state parks officials by January 20. There is also a public hearing on the developer's plans February 14 in Kenmore.

Tags: 
parks
development

Related Content

Before Seattle was a sanctuary city, a church hid this immigrant

By 2 hours ago
KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

Long before Seattle was a sanctuary city, churches here sheltered immigrants from Central America.

Carlos Mejia and his wife Ercilia moved here in 1983 from El Salvador, which was in the throes of a civil war. Patricia was seven months pregnant at the time; she later gave birth on the third floor of University Baptist Church.

Talking to your kids about race is hard work

By & 19 hours ago
Educator Jasen Frelot
KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

Talking to kids about racism is difficult, especially for white parents. Patricia Murphy speaks with educator Jasen Frelot about how one place to start is by examining white privilege. Frelot runs communication workshops for parents. He often starts by asking them to sit with their discomfort.

Tired of commuting, a bedroom community near Seattle takes a risk

By Jan 4, 2017
Ken Cage, president of the Marysville Historical Society, says important parts of Marysville history were bulldozed to make room for this mall.
KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols

Marysville is the fastest growing big city in western Washington because there’s space to build housing. But there aren’t many jobs in Marysville. So one in six people end up commuting more than an hour to work.

It's a bedroom community that failed to make itself over in the 1980s. Now it's trying again.