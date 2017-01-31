 New King County youth jail faces more resistance | KUOW News and Information

New King County youth jail faces more resistance

  • The lobby at the King County juvenile detention center lacks privacy, jail workers say.
    The lobby at the King County juvenile detention center.
    KUOW Photo/Natalie Newcomb

City and King County leaders are calling for a reappraisal of construction of a new youth jail.

County Executive Dow Constantine said there’s still a need to rebuild the current jail.

But he says the county should adopt a goal of “zero youth detention.”

"It is the long goal and I’m going to ask the county family, not just the council, but the justice system to adopt that as our goal,” he said.

“Because then we can measure each challenge against that goal. What happened to this kid in his or her life? How can we help this kid, and how can we make sure that doesn’t happen to the next kid coming along?"

Constantine said that's not going to happen overnight.

Constantine points out improvements the county has made in reducing youth incarceration, and its $65 million “Best Starts for Kids” plan.

Voters approved a levy to build the Children and Family Justice Center in 2012. And the project received a key city permit in late December.

But activist groups say the money would be better spent on services and education for at-risk youth.

And this week, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, City Councilmember Bruce Harrell and County Councilmember Rod Dembowski called for re-evaluating the project. 

In a letter to Constantine and King County Superior Court Judge Laura Inveen, Murray called Monday for “a second look at the facility design” that would help “create the kind of environment needed to meet the needs of those young people who become engaged in our criminal justice system.”

Harrell and Dembowski wrote in an editorial in The Stranger that government leaders should “stop and rework this proposal.”

“At a minimum, we must explore a path forward that takes a new, unnecessary youth jail off the table. Such a path might allow us to build the family courthouse we actually need by directing those funds to courtrooms and classrooms, not jail cells.”

