Bill Radke talks with KUOW poetry correspondent Elizabeth Austen about the book, "Are You An Echo? The Lost Poetry Of Misuzu Kaneko," illustrated by Toshikado Hajiri with narrative and translation by David Jacobson, Sally Ito and Michiko Tsuboi.

"Are You An Echo?" was selected for the 2017 National Council of Teachers of English Notable Poetry Books list and was published by Seattle-based Chin Music Press.