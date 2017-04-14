Mayor Adler to Declare 'Selena Day' on Sunday

The late Tejano music pop icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez would have turned 46 on Sunday. Selena was murdered at age 23 by the president of her fan club.

But 22 years after her death, Selena still has a large and dedicated fan base. Events marking her birthday in Austin include movie parties at Alamo Drafthouse locations, a Selena tribute at the Sahara Lounge and a Selena trivia night at the Dog and Duck Pub.



During SelenaFest! at the High Ball on Sunday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler will declare April 16, 2017 Selena Day in Austin.

City of Austin Music Program Coordinator Stephanie Bergara helped to make that declaration happen. She's the lead singer and manager of the Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, which is performing at SelenaFest! We spoke with Bergara about Selena and her cultural legacy.

Interview with Bidi Bidi Banda lead singer Stephanie Bergara