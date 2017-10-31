LIVE: Facebook, Twitter And Google Answer Senators' Russian Interference Concerns

Lawmakers are expected to grill representatives of Facebook, Google and Twitter today on Capitol Hill.

The Senate’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism will hear testimony on the impact of social media in the 2016 presidential election – and how it helped facilitate Russian meddling. The hearing comes after congressional criticism of Facebook’s practices, which allowed for Russian agents to operate relatively unabated in its advertising marketplace. Those criticisms prompted Facebook to release 3,000 ads to Congress and tighten its vetting process for political ads.

Watch a livestream of the hearing below, courtesy of PBS Newshour.

