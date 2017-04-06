Lawsuit Accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray Of Sexual Abuse In 1980s

A lawsuit accuses Seattle's mayor of sexually molesting a teenage high-school dropout in the 1980s, and in interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he also abused them.

Mayor Ed Murray's personal spokesman, Jeff Reading, said in a statement that the allegations are false, politically motivated and that Murray would fight them.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a 46-year-old man, identified only by his initials, said the abuse began in 1986 when he was 15.

Separately, the newspaper reported that two other men said they knew Murray when they lived in a Portland, Oregon, center for troubled children. They accuse Murray of abusing them in the 1980s.

The Times said one of them talked with a social worker and detective at the time. No charges were filed.

