King County will stop putting youths in adult jail

Youth charged as adults in King County will no longer be detained at the Regional Justice Center in Kent.

County Executive Dow Constantine signed an order Thursday effectively ending a practice that many youth justice advocates said was inhumane.

Under the order, all youth charged as adults will be detained at the Youth Services Center in Seattle, except in an emergency. The county says five juveniles have already been moved and 15 still detained in Kent will be moved to Seattle by March.

The move comes after a report from the University of Washington Medical School advised that the situation was detrimental and could worsen mental health conditions.

And last week a federal lawsuit was filed in Seattle on behalf of four youth being held in the facility. The lawsuit, filed in King County District Court by Columbia Legal Services, says the teens get little education and spend most of their time in their cells.