 KeyArena could be redeveloped into NBA, NHL arena | KUOW News and Information

KeyArena could be redeveloped into NBA, NHL arena

By 13 minutes ago
  • Key Arena in Seattle Center.
    Key Arena in Seattle Center
    Flickr Photo/Doug Kerr (CC BY SA 2.0)/http://bit.ly/1WeuApa

The city of Seattle requested proposals for the redevelopment of Key Arena Wednesday.

Tearing down and rebuilding the arena is one option open to developers. However, the city says the arena meets criteria for landmark status so any proposal to tear down the current space must be accompanied by a proposal for redevelopment.

One thing the city wants to see in all bids in the potential for NBA and NHL games in the new Key Arena space.

That could mean the return of Seattle's pro basketball team the Sonics. But there's a competing proposal to bring NBA back.

The city has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a group, backed by investor Chris Hansen, for a proposed arena in SoDo.

Brian Suratt is the director of the city's office of economic development. He says the city has no plans to abandon that deal at this time.

“The city remains fully committed to the terms of the MOU and are supportive of Mr. Hansen's efforts to bring NBA basketball and possibly hockey back to Seattle”

That agreement expires at the end of this year.

Hansen declined to comment on today's announcement.

Sonics fans have been big supporters of the SoDo arena plan. Kris Brannon is known as 'the Sonics guy'. He's been a fan of the basketball team since he was a child.

“I remember drawing pictures of them in my notebooks when the Lakers would beat us every year. It’s something that’s a part of my childhood, a part of my life and a part of this region,” Brannon said.

He’s in favor of any plan that will bring his team back to Seattle. But he says the Hansen plan makes more sense to him.

“It just seems like we're so close with this Hansen deal, I mean it's something we can tough, it's something that is there. To start all over, my gosh that puts us another 4 or 5 years away.”

Proposals for the Key Arena redevelopment are due April 12.

An FAQ document about the requests for proposals states that recommendations should be made to the Mayor by the end of June.

Seattle is requesting proposals that will result in minimal financial commitment from the city. They city also intends to retain ownership of the land.

There's also a requirement that any transportation impacts are mitigated as part of the project. 

Tags: 
basketball
City of Seattle
Chris Hansen
Seattle Supersonics

Related Content

How to use those 'democracy vouchers' that just landed in your mailbox

By Jan 4, 2017
KUOW Illustration/Kara McDermott

If you live in Seattle, four democracy vouchers will soon arrive in the mail.

What to do with them? Ideally, you would be inspired by a political candidate and mail them your vouchers in lieu of actual cash.

PHOTOS: Rare collection on tribal life given to Seattle library

By Jan 7, 2017
A Hopi mother, 1922. This image comes from The North American Indian by Edward S. Curtis, a Seattle based photographer.
Wikimedia Commons/Edward S. Curtis

    

SEATTLE (AP) — Philanthropist Harriet Bullitt has donated her rare collection of photographer Edward S.Curtis' work on tribal life in the early 20th century to The Seattle Public Library.

City Librarian Marcellus Turner says the library is "beyond honored" to receive the collection, called "The North American Indian." 

Curtis, the famed Seattle photographer who died in 1952, feared tribal traditions were vanishing and made it his life's work to document them.