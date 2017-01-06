Kate Brown To Take Oath, Deliver Inaugural Address Monday

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will take the oath of office and deliver an inaugural address Monday.

Brown, a Democrat, became governor when John Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015. She was elected in November to serve the remaining two years of Kitzhaber's term.

The governor's office says Brown's speech Monday will double as her State of the State address. It comes before a joint session of the Oregon House and Senate.

New and most returning members of the state legislature will also take the oath that day. The exception will be state senators who are in the middle of a four-year term.

House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney are also expected to be returned to their leadership positions. Democrats control both chambers of the Oregon Legislature.

