 How Washington state's attorney general challenged Trump's travel ban | KUOW News and Information

How Washington state's attorney general challenged Trump's travel ban

By 11 minutes ago
  • Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration. The suit alleges the Executive Order is harming Washington residents and damaging the state's economy.
    Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration. The suit alleges the Executive Order is harming Washington residents and damaging the state's economy.
    KUOW Photo/Ruby de Luna

Washington state is the first in the nation to challenge President Trump’s travel ban. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a federal lawsuit, saying major portions of the executive order are unconstitutional.  

In the state’s complaint filed Monday, Ferguson says the administration’s policy discriminates based on country of origin and religion. 


“It violates the rule of law,” Ferguson said. “It’s the responsibility of our office to hold everyone to the rule of law and it does not matter if you happen to be the president of the United States.”

But there’s more than a constitutional question on the line. In its complaint, the state argues that immigration is an important economic driver here. 

“The person who files the action has to have a dog in the fight; the dog has to be involved in the lawsuit,” said Hugh Spitzer, professor at University of Washington School of Law.

In its complaint, the state says the travel ban is harming Washington residents and businesses.  “They’re making a very strong argument based on the economic wellbeing of their citizens and the taxpayers,” Spitzer said. “I think that’s a key part of it. That’s why they included these declarations from major companies in Washington state.”

Companies like Expedia and Amazon have provided declarations describing how the executive order has had a negative impact on their employees’ ability to travel. 

Most of the bans in the executive order are temporary while the Trump Administration reviews how immigrants and refugees are screened.

At last count, there are more than 7,000 non-citizen immigrants in Washington from the banned countries.

Tags: 
travel ban
government
Donald Trump
immigration
refugees
business
law and courts

Related Content

Syrian refugee, 7 months pregnant. Flight to join Seattle family, cancelled.

By Jan 29, 2017
This Syrian mother does not know when her family will be reunited again. Click through for more photos taken by her 11-year-old daughter, Alaa.
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

This week was meant to be a reunion for the Al Halabi family. They’re Syrian refugees who live just south of Seattle. Two grown children, still in Turkey, were set to fly here Monday. One of them is almost seven months pregnant.  But the president’s immigration ban means they’ll remain separated indefinitely.


How an Arlington subdivision was returned to farmland

By 3 hours ago
Third-generation Arlington farmer Andrew Albert. Albert planted winter wheat around a power box that was meant to serve the housing development.
KUOW Photo/Posey Gruener

Farm becomes subdivision. It's an old story, and one that Arlington hay farmer Andrew Albert has seen a lot.

"Happens all the time. Land is farmed for generations, then one generation ends, the other takes over, and they have different ideas, and it's no longer a farm," Albert said.

2019: The year Seattle's traffic nightmare REALLY begins

By Jan 30, 2017
Drivers wait to cross Mercer Street
KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols

Traffic engineers have a nickname for the years 2019 to 2021, when a slew of new megaprojects will get underway in downtown Seattle around the same time. They call it “The Period of Maximum Constraint.” Translated into plainspeak, it means during those three years, we’ll be up the creek in a leaky canoe without a paddle.