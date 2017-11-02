How things got weird between Seattle and Amazon

So.

It’s been a little tense in Seattle since Amazon started shopping around for a new city to love.

But it hasn’t always been the way. Remember when the company swooped in during the Great Recession with thousands of jobs, just when we needed it most? And the city gave some things, too.

But then…well, things changed. With growth came traffic, income disparity, a housing crunch.

In our second episode of Prime(d), we’ll look at a relationship that has had a lot of push and pull and is now at place of asking, where do we go from here?

We benefited immensely from stellar reporting by The Seattle Times and the Puget Sound Business Journal and our friends at CityLab. Our theme song is by Raymond Scott. You also heard "Heartline" by Pezzner, a local Seattle artist.