 How King County Sheriff responded to a rape allegation against him | KUOW News and Information
How King County Sheriff responded to a rape allegation against him

By & 1 hour ago
  • King County Sheriff John Urquhart
    King County Sheriff John Urquhart
Patricia Murphy speaks with Seattle Times reporter Lewis Kamb about allegations that King County Sheriff John Urquhart told investigators not to record a complaint of rape against him. 

The King County Sheriff's office sent the following statement responding to the Seattle Times article:

The headline and story in today’s Seattle Times is intentionally misleading.  At no point has Sheriff Urquhart ever ordered an investigator to “ignore” complaints against him.  He, himself, has been the subject of allegations made against him since he has assumed the Office of Sheriff, and each time they have been found to have been frivolous or untrue. 

According to the FBI, the complainant in this case was not credible and they ended their investigation.  Likewise, the Sheriff’s Office typically does not investigate claims where the complainant does not have credibility.

The allegations against Sheriff Urquhart are categorically false.  The statement the Sheriff’s Office provided to the Seattle Times is included below, but inexplicably was not included in its final story.

“The Sheriff’s Office has already provided a tremendous amount of information in writing to the Seattle Times and other media outlets, and we have responded to false allegations in court filings.  We have no intention of assisting the plaintiffs in taking advantage of a woman who admits to severe mental health issues.  We look forward to court where witnesses will be under oath and subject to cross examination.” 

