How former slaves got, and lost, universal health care

  • Author Daniel Dawes.
    Author Daniel Dawes.
    Brigitte Martin Mack

The Affordable Care Act will be 7 years old this March if President-elect Trump and the Republican Congress haven't repealed it by then. 

Daniel Dawes, director of Health Policy at the Morehouse School of Medicine, reveals in his new book "150 Years of Obamacare" that was a program similar to Obamacare enacted just after the Civil War. It was designed to get health care to freed slaves.

It was largely dismantled just seven years later. In this interview with KUOW's Ross Reynolds Dawes notes the parallels of what's happening today and what happened 150 years ago. 

health care
Affordable Care Act
health
Donald Trump
insurance

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.


We Asked People What They Know About Obamacare. See If You Know The Answers

By Jan 11, 2017

The Affordable Care Act brought the rate of uninsured Americans to a record low 9 percent in 2015. It's the major achievement of the controversial health care law and one the Obama administration likes to tout whenever it can.

Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell did just that in an interview with NPR on Tuesday.

I escaped Nazi Germany. I see its ideology alive in America today

By Franz W. Wassermann M.D. Dec 30, 2016
Franz W. Wasserman, 96, lives in Seattle. He was 12 when Hitler rose to power in Germany.
Courtesy of Margie Bone

A call to action:

I was born in Munich, Germany, in 1920. I lived there during the rise of the Nazi Party and left for the U.S.A. in 1938. 