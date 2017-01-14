How former slaves got, and lost, universal health care

Daniel Dawes interviewed by Ross Reynolds

The Affordable Care Act will be 7 years old this March if President-elect Trump and the Republican Congress haven't repealed it by then.

Daniel Dawes, director of Health Policy at the Morehouse School of Medicine, reveals in his new book "150 Years of Obamacare" that was a program similar to Obamacare enacted just after the Civil War. It was designed to get health care to freed slaves.

It was largely dismantled just seven years later. In this interview with KUOW's Ross Reynolds Dawes notes the parallels of what's happening today and what happened 150 years ago.