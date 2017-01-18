How do Seattle youth feel about a President Trump? Disbelief, stress, and for some, relief

"The day of the election, I felt like I was not wanted in this country. Period."

"Trump actually, I believe, cares about people."

"It is real. This is not a nightmare."

Seattle youth respond to Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

The whole country is talking about Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration. But did you ever hear from the youth about what a President Trump means to them? In this podcast, we hear from Somali Muslim college students, a high schooler that supports Donald Trump, and more.

Plus, RadioActive's Nina Tran asks her Chinese Vietnamese immigrant mom why she voted for Trump. Googling "how to talk to your parents about Trump" didn't make this tough conversation easier.

