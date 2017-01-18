 How do Seattle youth feel about a President Trump? Disbelief, stress, and for some, relief | KUOW News and Information
RadioActive Youth Media

How do Seattle youth feel about a President Trump? Disbelief, stress, and for some, relief

By Melissa Takai & Maya Konz & Natalie Newcomb & Nina Tran & Maria Caoagdan & Iman Mohamed 21 minutes ago
RadioActive Youth Media
  • RadioActive host Melissa Takai asked young people how they feel about a President Trump
    KUOW Photo

"The day of the election, I felt like I was not wanted in this country. Period."

"Trump actually, I believe, cares about people."

"It is real. This is not a nightmare."

The whole country is talking about Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration. But did you ever hear from the youth about what a President Trump means to them? In this podcast, we hear from Somali Muslim college students, a high schooler that supports Donald Trump, and more. 

Plus, RadioActive's Nina Tran asks her Chinese Vietnamese immigrant mom why she voted for Trump. Googling "how to talk to your parents about Trump" didn't make this tough conversation easier.

 RadioActive Youth Media is KUOW's program for youth age 16 to 20ish. Listen to RadioActive stories, subscribe to the RadioActive podcast and stay in touch on Facebook and Twitter.

