 How to be a (teen) girl | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
How To Be A Girl

How to be a (teen) girl

By Marlo Mack 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
How To Be A Girl
  • Shay is 17-years-old and in the eleventh grade.
    Shay is 17-years-old and in the eleventh grade.

Life as a teenager can be challenging. All the pressures of school, figuring out who you are and your place in the world. It can be even more difficult if you’re a transgender teen. Marlo Mack has been thinking about this a lot lately. She’s a single mom of an eight-year-old trans daughter. Puberty is just a few years away. In this excerpt from her podcast “How to Be a Girl,” Mack explores what life will be like for her daughter as a teenager.

Subscribe to the podcast to hear the full episode: RSS | iTunes

Tags: 
transgender
kids and parenting
LGBTQ

Related Content

Advice to my daughter from a trans woman

By Marlo Mack Nov 9, 2016
My friend Lauren was 19-years-old when she realized she was a woman.
Courtesy of Marlo Mack

There is far more acceptance today towards people who are transgender. Think of former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner or actress Laverne Cox. But there was a time when the world was far less tolerant. Marlo Mack  turns to an older transgender friend for advice about raising her trans daughter.

Hope for trans women who want to be moms

By Marlo Mack Nov 30, 2016
M with her baby doll.
Marlo Mack

Marlo Mack always wanted to be a mother, and maybe even a grandmother. Mack is a single mom of an 8-year-old transgender daughter. She produces a podcast called “How to Be a Girl." In this excerpt, Mack looks at fertility and the future challenges her daughter will face.

2016 Has Been A Mixed Bag For LGBT Politics

By Oct 30, 2016

At just about every Hillary Clinton campaign event this year, and much of last, you could find lots of rainbows and posters with the letters "LGBT" on them in the crowd. The average Hillary Clinton event has a healthy amount of gay, lesbian and transgender Clinton supporters in attendance.