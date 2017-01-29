 GOP lawmakers support border security but call for compassion | KUOW News and Information

GOP lawmakers support border security but call for compassion

By 1 hour ago

It’s been an emotional weekend for Washington residents hoping to reunite with family as officials tried to enforce President Trump’s travel ban on immigrants and refugees arriving from certain Muslim countries.

Democrats have condemned the travel ban. Reaction from the state’s Republican congressional delegation has been somewhat mixed.

Republican lawmakers who responded say they support the intent behind the Executive Order. At the same time, they expressed the need to show compassion.

In an email statement, Representative Jamie Herrera Butler noted that security at the borders should be taken seriously and can be improved. "Surely there must be a way to enhance security without necessarily detaining innocent individuals," Butler said.

Representative McMorris Rodgers echoed those sentiments: "It’s also important that we remain a compassionate country that does not close its doors to those facing persecution and violence."

Representative Dave Reichert backed the administration’s security precautions: “We must be absolutely certain we have systems in place capable of thoroughly vetting anyone applying for refugee status on American soil."

Tags: 
immigration
Donald Trump
refugees

