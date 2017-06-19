'Get back! Get back!' then shots killed Charleena Lyles

Seattle police officers are heard on an audio tape yelling “Get back! Get back!” before firing a volley shots that killed a woman who had called in a burglary.

Charleena Lyles was shot Sunday morning. Police said she branded a knife. But family members say police knew Lyles had mental health issues.

Police say Lyles had called about a burglary in her apartment in the Sand Point neighborhood. They also say they sent two officers to the scene because of previous contact with her.

In the audio released by Seattle police, the two officers are heard talking about Lyles’ history. Lyles then can be heard calmly talking with officers about what was taken from the fourth-floor apartment, including an Xbox video game device.

But at nearly three minutes in there’s noise on the tape and officers can be heard telling someone to get back.

Lyles uses an expletive.

Several shots can then be heard.

Police partially redacted the audio.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jameison says officers administered first aid, but Lyles was declared dead at the scene.

Three children were in the apartment at the time, and family members said Lyles was pregnant.

At a vigil Sunday night, family members and others called for justice and said the shooting was racially motivated.

Lyles sister Monika Williams questioned why the two officers didn’t use less lethal means.

She said Williams had mental health problems and was small in stature and no threat.

“My nephew had to step over his mother’s body to get out of the house,” Williams said. “What 11-year-old boy deserves to go through that?”

Seattle police say they’ll conduct a thorough investigation.

Another vigil is planned for this evening.