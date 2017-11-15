The fugitive salmon may be dead, but court case is just getting started

A Washington state conservation group is suing the owners of an Atlantic fish farm that failed over the summer. Wild Fish Conservancy says the company negligently allowed the salmon escape to happen, which would be a Clean Water Act violation.

More than 100,000 non-native, Atlantic salmon escaped into Puget Sound when Cooke Aquaculture's pens near Cypress Island collapsed.

Aside from the spill, the Wild Fish Conservancy also contends Cooke violated its Clean Water Act responsibilities over the past five years. Attorney Brian Knutsen is representing the conservancy.

Brian Knutsen: “Permits require that Cooke Aquaculture implement pollution prevention plans at all eight of its facilities. Cooke Aquaculture has over the last five years failed to implement these plans in a manner that's required by its clean water act permits.”

He says the lawsuit seeks to hold Cooke responsible for the fish escape in August and for allegedly failing for follow its pollution plan.

Brian Knutsen: "So they're supposed to keep track of how many fish go in and how many die from various causes, and therefor keep a mass balance of how many should be in there, and the plans that we have seen in place are not reporting released in the manner required by the permit."

The suit has potential to lead to hefty fines for the fish company, because Wild Fish Conservancy says each escaped fish is a pollutant.

Under the Clean Water Act, the maximum daily fine per violation is $52,414. If that’s levied for 100,000 salmon, the penalty could run in the billions.

However, Knutsen says he doesn’t expect the court to enforce that high of a fine, and that his client is not asking for the court to.

Kurt Beardsley with Wild Fish Conservancy says non-native, Atlantic fish pose a dire threat to the food sources and spawning habitat of native salmon and steelhead. Most of the Atlantic fish may be dead, however. The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says inspections of non-native salmon in the wild have shown no sign that they have eaten since the net collapse.

A spokesperson for Cooke Aquaculture says they "are reviewing the lawsuit and have no comment at this time."