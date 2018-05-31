Front Row Center 2017-2018 Season

Join KUOW’s Marcie Sillman as she pulls back the curtain on the creative process, giving participants a glimpse of why and how an artist creates work, and we hope, a greater appreciation for the rich and diverse cultural community in our region.

Never miss a show! Sign up for the Front Row Center e-newsletter to receive exclusive offers to spectacular performances and exhibitions.

The Odyssey

Sep. 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Seattle Repertory Theatre's Bagley Wright Theatre

Presented by: Seattle Repertory Theatre, Public Works Seattle

"The Odyssey" is a story of high adventure and true love featuring over 100 Seattle Citizens alongside professional actors and regional performance groups onstage. Odysseus leads his crew to wrestle ridiculous monsters, resist treacherous temptations, and face the darkest dangers of the high seas to find their way home. A musical adaptation of Homer's epic tale for the whole family.

Tickets available starting August 21.

The Crucible

Oct. 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

ACT Theatre, Falls Theatre

​Presented by: ACT Theatre

Arthur Miller’s powerful and classic play about the Salem witch trials. Religion, conspiracy, witchcraft, and lust fuel this passionate play about shame and morality as paranoia becomes strong enough to poison a whole town. This stirring story of the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. A contemporary reimagining of this revolutionary play brought to life by Seattle’s finest actors.

Get tickets

25 percent off tickets with code: KUOW

Her Story

Nov. 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

McCaw Hall

Presented by: Pacific Northwest Ballet

"Her Story" features the work of three renowned female choreographers. Experience the return of Twyla Tharp’s dramatic "Afternoon Ball," her raw view of a lost generation, and Jessica Lang’s sumptuously painted "Her Door to the Sky." Finally, two worlds alternate and escalate to collision in the award-winning "Plot Point," a much-anticipated PNB premiere by Crystal Pite ("Emergence").

Get tickets

Howl's Moving Castle

Dec. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

The Center Theatre

Presented by: Book-It Repertory Theatre

When Sophie unwittingly attracts the ire of the Witch of the Waste, she finds herself transformed into an old woman. To break the enchantment, Sophie must strike a bargain with a fire demon and seek the help of the heartless wizard Howl before facing the Witch head-on. The award winning novel — post-J.R.R. Tolkien, pre-J.K. Rowling – with music and lyrics by Justin Huertas inspires each of us to find our voice.

Get tickets

Humaira Abid: Searching for Home

Feb. 2, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Bellevue Art Museum

Presented by: Bellevue Art Museum

"Searching for Home" is Humaira Abid’s first solo museum exhibition in the United States. Abid is known for her bold, symbolically rich, and precisely realized wood sculptures and miniature paintings. Her work is at turns humorous and ironic, while her themes are timeless. Abid tackles cultural norms, gender roles and relationships in both her native Pakistan and adopted home of the United States. "Searching for Home" is a site-specific installation featuring personal narratives, stories and portraits of refugees in the Pacific Northwest, and socio-cultural themes of immigration, women, and families.

Learn more here

John Luther Adams: Become Desert

March 31, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Benaroya Hall

Presented by: Seattle Symphony

John Luther Adams, the creator of "Become Ocean," is back with the sequel to the work that took the classical music scene by storm and captured the admiration and imagination of millions. The legacy lives on in the world premiere of "Become Desert." Marcie Sillman will talk with Seattle Symphony conductor Ludovic Morlot and John Luther Adams after the performance.

Get tickets

Dani Tirell: Black Bois

Apr. 27, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

On the Boards

Presented by: On the Boards

Femininity and toxic masculinity explored through a black person in a male body. Dani Tirrell is a Seattle-based dance artist, performer, choreographer and dance educator. He has performed in NW New Works and has been an On the Boards Ambassador for the past two years.

Learn more here

AU Collective

Event Name TBA

Show will take place at the end of May, 2018. Exact date TBA.

Learn more about AU Collective here.