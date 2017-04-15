 Eye-popping photos of Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle | KUOW News and Information

Eye-popping photos of Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle

By Daniel Berman 13 minutes ago
  • 'If you feel it in your heart that means the drum is working,' said Mama Love, during a Black Lives Matter rally and march in Seattle Saturday April 15, 2017.
    Daniel Berman for KUOW

We didn't want your standard protest photos for the Black Lives Matter march in Seattle on Saturday afternoon. 

We wanted images that beautifully showcased the individuals who attended the event. So we asked Daniel Berman, a freelance photographer who took provocative photos of a Trump rally in Lynden last summer, to apply the same ethos to Saturday's march.

Capture character and spirit, not just people streaming down the block, mouths formed in chant, signs raised. After all, everyone has a different reason for coming to a protest.  

Daniel and his assistant West Smith spoke with more than a dozen people at the rally.

A few hours later, Daniel turned around these wonderful images that evoke the British photographer Martin Parr. I encourage you to also look at the people around the edges of the frame, because their expressions and posture tell the story as much as those looking at the camera.

—Isolde Raftery, online editor

'This movement is true for this time,' said Dwayne Stelivan, who goes by King Slim, standing at Westlake Park during a Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday. 'Everybody has their agenda, but everything that is here on Earth is good.'
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Joanne Bohannon, center, with her husband, Giles, and son, Todd, stand alongside Lena Roth and her mom, Sandi Gerling, during a Black Lives Matter rally at Westlake Park in Seattle on Saturday.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Della Kolstelnik Juarez, left, brought her daughter, Julia, 16, standing alongside Amina Hamdan, 12, and her mom, Kifah, and brother, Bilal, 15, who participated in a Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday. 'We're Muslim and we see nowadays what's going on but we are here to show we care,' Kifah said. 'The difference is going to come from the youths. If you teach them to stand up for injustice, maybe the world will be a better place.'
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Seattle Police Officers observe marchers moving down 4th Avenue during the Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Rebekah Moore and her fiancée, Shaylon Stolk, of South Lake Union, attended the Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday. 'You can't say we have justice until every citizen is treated equally,' Stolk said.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Jasmine Freiheit and Abi Pruitt, both of Sumner, Washington, marched in the Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday.'I'm happy to see all the people join in,' Freiheit said. 'It's amazing to be a part of it.'
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Marchers held signs at the Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

The Black Lives Matter march was on the same day as events like SakuraCon and a tax rally. Nancy Shawn, center, holds a sign of support alongside Pharaoh Hecker as the Black Lives Matter march makes its way down 4th Avenue in Seattle Saturday April 15, 2017. 'It's great to see the appreciation for the cause and abolishing the hate that's been in the police force for years,' Hecker said.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Trayvone Garrett speaks near the end of a Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Marchers made their way to the Federal Courthouse at 7th and Stewart to protest during a Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Signs and memorabilia were available for sale to help fund local organizations outside during a Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle on Saturday.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

