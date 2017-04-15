Eye-popping photos of Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle

We didn't want your standard protest photos for the Black Lives Matter march in Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

We wanted images that beautifully showcased the individuals who attended the event. So we asked Daniel Berman, a freelance photographer who took provocative photos of a Trump rally in Lynden last summer, to apply the same ethos to Saturday's march.

Capture character and spirit, not just people streaming down the block, mouths formed in chant, signs raised. After all, everyone has a different reason for coming to a protest.

Daniel and his assistant West Smith spoke with more than a dozen people at the rally.

A few hours later, Daniel turned around these wonderful images that evoke the British photographer Martin Parr. I encourage you to also look at the people around the edges of the frame, because their expressions and posture tell the story as much as those looking at the camera.

—Isolde Raftery, online editor