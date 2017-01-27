The end of an era: ‘The Swing Years and Beyond' and Vinyl Café’

It is with immense gratitude for her immeasurable contributions to The Swing Years and Beyond that we announce host Amanda Wilde has accepted an opportunity to move into a full-time announcer position with KUOW and KUOW2. Amanda’s curatorial standards and deep knowledge of swing music, combined with her on-air presence, made the possibility of finding a replacement for the show infeasible. In short: Amanda is a hard act to follow. As a result, the final broadcast of The Swing Years and Beyond will be on February 25. We are pleased that Amanda will remain with KUOW in a new capacity and thank her for her many years producing and hosting this beloved radio program.

“As host of The Swing Years, I have been honored to be your musical guide to this uniquely American art form,” Amanda Wilde said. “In almost 14 years curating this timeless program, I have observed firsthand the power of this music, which continues to influence new generations. I want to extend my gratitude to the fans who have inspired me and have reached out to express their appreciation of the show over the years.”

The Swing Years and Beyond debuted on KUOW in January of 1968 and was hosted by Bill Snoopy and Cynthia Doyon before Amanda assumed the role in 2003.

In addition to her full-time announcer duties with KUOW, Amanda will continue to explore the American soundtrack as an instructor for the University of Washington’s Osher Institute, as a lecturer with Humanities Washington, and as a DJ for special events at Century Ballroom. Fans are invited to share their favorite memories of The Swing Years on KUOW’s Facebook page.

In addition, The Vinyl Café will be airing its final show on Sunday, February 26. The show is on an indefinite hiatus as host Stuart McLean focuses on treatment after being diagnosed with melanoma last year. You can read a note from Stuart posted on The Vinyl Café website.

Filling the 7 p.m. to midnight schedule previously held by The Swing Years will be A Prairie Home Companion (7 p.m.-9 p.m.), Selected Shorts (9 p.m.-10 p.m.), and LA Theatre Works (10 p.m.to midnight). Replacing The Vinyl Café Sundays at noon will be Ask Me Another.