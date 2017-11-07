Election results: Durkan out to a strong lead for Seattle mayor

Jenny Durkan is off to an early lead in the race to become Seattle's next mayor, the first female to hold the position since 1928. She leads Cary Moon with 61 percent of the vote after the first results drop Tuesday night.

In front of a jubilant crowd, Durkan said she likes to count every vote, but was feeling "really really good."

Moon, however, was not conceding at her election party. "Seattle late voters may surprise everyone," she said to her supporters. "We are not out of this yet."

Tim Burgess, who is serving as mayor after Ed Murray resigned in September, is stepping down from his City Council position. His seat is being contested by two left-leaning candidates: Teresa Mosqueda and Jon Grant. Currently, Mosqueda leads with 62 percent of the vote.

There is one other City Council seat on the ballot this year. Incumbent Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez is well ahead of her opponent, Pat Murakami, with 68 percent of the vote.

On the Eastside, Democrat Manka Dhingra leads Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in the hotly contested 45th legislative district Senate race, which includes Kirkland, Totem Lake and Sammamish. If that result holds, Republicans will lose their majority in the state Senate.

At nearly $9 million in spending, this contest has crushed the record for most expensive race to get a legislative seat in Olympia.

One surprise was incumbent John Urquhart trailing Mitzi Johanknecht for King County Sheriff. He has held the post for five years.

Johanknecht has 32 years on the force and ran in part because of how Urquhart handled allegations and a lawsuit around sexual assault by former staff members she has said. She currently has 52 percent of the vote.

Another long-serving incumbent, Dow Constantine, is performing well with 75 percent of the vote. Constantine first took the office in 2009 and is being challenged by Bill Hirt.

See the current election results (last updated: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:49 p.m.)

Seattle: Mayor | City Attorney | Council Position 8 | Council Position 9

King County: Prop 1 | Executive | Sheriff | More results (external site)

Statewide: District 31 | District 45 | District 48 | More results (external site)

Seattle - Mayor

Jenny Durkan 61%

Cary Moon 39%

Seattle - City Attorney

Pete Holmes 73%

Scott Lindsay 27%

Seattle - City Council, Position 8

Teresa Mosqueda 62%

Jon Grant 38%

Seattle - City Council, Position 9

M. Lorena Gonzalez 68%

Pat Murakami 32%

King County - Proposition 1

Levy lid life for veterans, seniors and vulnerable populations

Approved 66%

Rejected 34%

King County - Executive

Dow Constantine 75%

Bill Hirt 25%

King County - Sheriff

Mitzi Johanknecht 52%

John Urquhart 48%

Legislative District 31 - Senator

Phil Fortunato (R) 57%

Michelle Rylands (D) 43%

Legislative District 31 - Representative

Morgan Irwin (R) 57%

Nate Lowry (D) 43%

Legislative District 45 - Senator

Manka Dhingra (D) 55%

Jinyoung Lee Englund (R) 45%

Legislative District 48 - Senator

Patty Kudere (D) 68%

Michelle Darnell (R) 32%

Legislative District 48 - Representative, Position 1

Vandana Slatter (D) 73%

Ciaran Dougherty (L) 27%

