 Debate: Will the GOP healthcare bill hurt or help Washington state? | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
The Record

Debate: Will the GOP healthcare bill hurt or help Washington state?

By & Shane Mehling 50 minutes ago

Bill Radke talks with Aaron Katz, who teaches health policy the University of Washington School of Public Health, and retired physician Roger Stark, a healthcare analyst for the Washington Policy Center.

They discuss the current healthcare bill being debated in the Senate and the Congressional Budget Office score that predicts 22 million fewer Americans will have insurance by 2026.

Katz believes that the severe Medicaid cuts will lead to many low-income and older Americans not receiving necessary care. Stark argues that the bill is a positive first step that helps put more control back to the states and helps trim down Medicaid, which he feels is bloated and unsustainable.

They also tackle the question of health care being a human right. 

Tags: 
health
government
health care
Congress

Related Content

5 Charts That Explain The CBO Report On The Republican Health Plan

By Mar 15, 2017

The Republican health care bill would not affect Americans equally. Older, poorer people would see big reductions in coverage and cost increases, according to a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. This first step in the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would also create a modest deficit reduction.

Would you trust the feds to make decisions about your land? | terrestrial

By 15 hours ago
Liza Jane McAlister of Oregon opens a gate for the hay truck on 6 Ranch as her herding dog looks on from the back.
KUOW Photo/Ashley Ahearn

Why would a fourth-generation rancher who doesn't put much trust in the government choose to work with federal agencies to restore salmon runs on her property? 


This man was killed by Seattle police. You probably didn’t hear his story

By Jun 26, 2017
The late Michael Taylor
Larry Taylor

You know about Charleena Lyles, the mom of four who was shot by Seattle police a week ago.

Last fall, a similar shooting happened the day when the Jungle, a homeless camp, was shut down. Police shot a man named Michael Taylor.