Debate: Will the GOP healthcare bill hurt or help Washington state?

Bill Radke talks with Aaron Katz, who teaches health policy the University of Washington School of Public Health, and retired physician Roger Stark, a healthcare analyst for the Washington Policy Center.

They discuss the current healthcare bill being debated in the Senate and the Congressional Budget Office score that predicts 22 million fewer Americans will have insurance by 2026.

Katz believes that the severe Medicaid cuts will lead to many low-income and older Americans not receiving necessary care. Stark argues that the bill is a positive first step that helps put more control back to the states and helps trim down Medicaid, which he feels is bloated and unsustainable.

They also tackle the question of health care being a human right.