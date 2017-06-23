Covering Terrorism Cases | Elder Abuse | Grand Jury Recordings

Reveal reporter Stan Alcorn tells us about his latest investigative story looking at incidents of domestic terrorism, and how they’re prosecuted based on who is accused of committing the crimes.

Dan Norris is Oregon’s first statewide elder abuse prosecutor. We spoke with him late last year when he started his new job. He joins us to discuss the progress the office has made tackling what the Oregon Department of Justice calls “the epidemic of elder abuse in Oregon,” and its first prosecution.

The Oregon Legislature is considering, a bill that would require grand jury proceedings be recorded. We’ll hear from Jessica Kampfe, executive director of Public Defender of Marion County, and Angela Foster, a crime victim who opposes the bill.

