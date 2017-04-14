Country over partisanship. Constitution over personal power. Stories of a new America.

Every year the Citizen University conference takes place in Seattle. Civic-minded people from around the country gather to make connections, listen and share messages of challenge and progress. This year the theme of the event was Reckoning and Repair in America.

The “Stories of a New America” session included former Washington Post correspondent and current Starbucks Vice President for Public Affairs Rajiv Chandrasekaran; Futuro Media Group CEO and Latino USA host Maria Hinojosa; and former George W. Bush strategist Matthew Dowd. They spoke at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion on March 24. Sonya Harris recorded the talks, moderated by Eric Liu.