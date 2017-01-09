 Contentious U-District plan under edit by Seattle council | KUOW News and Information

Contentious U-District plan under edit by Seattle council

By 24 minutes ago

This month Seattle lawmakers will start taking steps to rezone the University District. In a sign that city council members want to get it right the first time, they plan to amend their proposal even before they introduce it.

The city council announced a list of possible amendments to the U-District plan Friday (published here).

The existing University District zoning proposal would allow for many more high-rise style buildings, at about the height of the UW Tower. The plan would make the University District more dense, especially around the future light-rail station.

As part of the legislation, developers will need to build or pay for affordable housing units. That’s part of the ‘Grand Bargain’ between the city of Seattle and developers.

Based on the new amendments, the city council wants to require slightly more affordable units than they originally would have. For example, it would require 10% of units to be affordably priced, instead of 9% as originally proposed.

Also in the amendments, commercial buildings would be able to have a larger floorplan by about 4,000 square feet. In addition, taller buildings would be allowed around the University District YMCA, which the city council says YMCA requested. Council member Rob Johnson, who is leading the zoning process, thinks the changes could bring even more affordable housing units to the neighborhood than anticipated.

Opponents of the rezone say it will change the neighborhoods character, and question whether there will be as many affordable units as there are now.

The city council will need to vote on the amendments first, then will vote on the entire University District zoning package. They will start discussions at the end of January. After that, the city council will rezone South Lake Union/downtown, Chinatown-International District, 23rd Avenue in the Central District, and lower Queen Anne.

Tags: 
University District
housing
City of Seattle

Related Content

Seattle plans to use bond funding to pay for more affordable housing units

By Anna Boiko-Weyrauch 12 hours ago
housingweb.jpg
Anna Boiko-Weyrauch

Dave Tomson and his dog Dennis slept between cardboard walls under Interstate 5 in Seattle one night recently. Tomson is a block away from city hall – in fact you can see it from the corner.

He picked this spot so he could stay dry.

“It was raining and I’m not made out of sugar, but I don’t like to be cold and wet,” Tomson said. “Call me crazy.”

Tomson is homeless, like more than 4,000 other people in the city. He’s lived on the streets for five years after he went to jail and lost his job, he said.

How to use those 'democracy vouchers' that just landed in your mailbox

By Jan 4, 2017
KUOW Illustration/Kara McDermott

If you live in Seattle, four democracy vouchers will soon arrive in the mail.

What to do with them? Ideally, you would be inspired by a political candidate and mail them your vouchers in lieu of actual cash.

Tired of commuting, a bedroom community near Seattle takes a risk

By Jan 4, 2017
Ken Cage, president of the Marysville Historical Society, says important parts of Marysville history were bulldozed to make room for this mall.
KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols

Marysville is the fastest growing big city in western Washington because there’s space to build housing. But there aren’t many jobs in Marysville. So one in six people end up commuting more than an hour to work.

It's a bedroom community that failed to make itself over in the 1980s. Now it's trying again.