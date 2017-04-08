The antidote for America’s fractured democracy? More democracy!

Before Chris Hayes became an Emmy Award-winning MSNBC host and a best-selling author, he was a kid trying to navigate New York City in the 1990s. His experience of borders, between neighborhoods and classes of people, informed his world view.

In his new book “A Colony in a Nation,” Hayes explores the dividing lines between American haves and have-nots and the systems that perpetuate inequality and injustice.

Hayes sees two Americas: one a privileged nation, the other a marginalized colony within it. He challenges all of us (but white people especially) to bridge that divide.

Chris Hayes spoke at Town Hall Seattle on March 29.

Please note: This recording contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version below: