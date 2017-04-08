 The antidote for America’s fractured democracy? More democracy! | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

The antidote for America’s fractured democracy? More democracy!

By Sonya Harris 29 minutes ago

Before Chris Hayes became an Emmy Award-winning MSNBC host and a best-selling author, he was a kid trying to navigate New York City in the 1990s. His experience of borders, between neighborhoods and classes of people, informed his world view.

In his new book “A Colony in a Nation,” Hayes explores the dividing lines between American haves and have-nots and the systems that perpetuate inequality and injustice.

Hayes sees two Americas: one a privileged nation, the other a marginalized colony within it. He challenges all of us (but white people especially) to bridge that divide.

Chris Hayes spoke at Town Hall Seattle on March 29.

Please note: This recording contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version below:

Tags: 
politics
media and journalism
books
race

Related Content

A ‘sanctuary’ playbook, by the guy who beat Trump in court

By & Apr 6, 2017
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

When it comes to undocumented immigrants, what's your role as a city, school or hospital? Or cop?

I lived in my car in Ballard for three years

By & Matt Martin Mar 23, 2017
Homeless RV
Flickr Photo/A. Kwanten (CC BY NC ND 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/Bv6MSo

Robert Loomis had a good job and had just signed a mortgage on a new home then he started having chest pains. This is his story.