Anger, sadness flow at Seattle forum on Charleena Lyles shooting

    Charleena Lyles' father, Charles, told the audience: 'She died on Father's Day. Every Father's Day I'll think of that.' He spoke at a public forum on his daughter's death at UW's Kane Hall on June 27, 2017.
"We elected you. And you're going to do something this time."

That was one message to city officials Tuesday night at a packed public forum on the shooting of Charleena Lyles.

The forum at the University of Washington's Kane Hall was meant to provide an airing of anger and frustration over the death of Lyles, who was shot by two police officers in her Magnuson Park apartment June 18.

The shooting has raised questions about racial bias and how police handle the mentally ill. Lyles was African American. The two officers, who say Lyles attacked them with a knife, were white.

At the forum, Lyles' father, Charles Lyles, noted that four children had lost their mother and were themselves split among homes.

"She died on Father's Day," he said. "Every Father's Day I'll think of that." 

At one point he asked people in the crowd to be respectful.

One question from speakers was why non-lethal force wasn't used to stop Charleena Lyles. One officer had been issued a Taser but wasn't carrying it. In transcripts of police interviews, the officers said they felt they had no option but to shoot.

City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez hosted the event in partnership with community organizations, including the Seattle Community Police Commission.

Gonzalez said she had invited Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to attend the hearing but couldn't compel her to.

Charleena Lyles shooting
police
Seattle Police Department

Related Content

This man was killed by Seattle police. You probably didn’t hear his story

By Jun 26, 2017
The late Michael Taylor
Larry Taylor

You know about Charleena Lyles, the mom of four who was shot by Seattle police a week ago.

Last fall, a similar shooting happened the day when the Jungle, a homeless camp, was shut down. Police shot a man named Michael Taylor.


'It could be me': Women react to Charleena Lyles' death

By & Jun 22, 2017
Santa Anigo, 30, poses for a portrait during a rally at Westlake Park on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.
On Sunday morning, two Seattle police officers responded to a reported burglary. That call ended in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles, an African-American mother of four.

Just days after, black women in the city are feeling the impact. 