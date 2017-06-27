Anger, sadness flow at Seattle forum on Charleena Lyles shooting

"We elected you. And you're going to do something this time."

That was one message to city officials Tuesday night at a packed public forum on the shooting of Charleena Lyles.

The forum at the University of Washington's Kane Hall was meant to provide an airing of anger and frustration over the death of Lyles, who was shot by two police officers in her Magnuson Park apartment June 18.

The shooting has raised questions about racial bias and how police handle the mentally ill. Lyles was African American. The two officers, who say Lyles attacked them with a knife, were white.

At the forum, Lyles' father, Charles Lyles, noted that four children had lost their mother and were themselves split among homes.

"She died on Father's Day," he said. "Every Father's Day I'll think of that."

At one point he asked people in the crowd to be respectful.

#CharleenaLyles grandfather Charles Sr: many police in their family. But we need to stop unnecessary killing. @KUOW pic.twitter.com/flLQwFWvya — Amy Radil at KUOW (@AmyRadil) June 28, 2017

One question from speakers was why non-lethal force wasn't used to stop Charleena Lyles. One officer had been issued a Taser but wasn't carrying it. In transcripts of police interviews, the officers said they felt they had no option but to shoot.

Harriet Walden has worked with Mothers for Police Accountability for 20 years. "I'm angry." Why no Taser? "Supervisor should have noticed." pic.twitter.com/jaad6VoqUJ — Amy Radil at KUOW (@AmyRadil) June 28, 2017

City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez hosted the event in partnership with community organizations, including the Seattle Community Police Commission.

Gonzalez said she had invited Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to attend the hearing but couldn't compel her to.