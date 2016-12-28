 7 unexpected things I learned from my transgender daughter | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
How To Be A Girl

7 unexpected things I learned from my transgender daughter

By Marlo Mack Dec 28, 2016
Related Program: 
How To Be A Girl
  • Marlo Mack

1) Gender matters, but I have no idea what it is

If a girl can wear anything she likes, and play sports and climb trees, and be a doctor or an astronaut or a senator … and if she can even have a “boy’s body,” what the heck is a girl? I honestly don’t know. But I do know this: It matters to me that I’m a girl. It matters to my daughter. And I bet your gender matters to you too.

2) Fear is inevitable, and fear is irrelevant

When your young son tells you he’s your daughter, you’ll imagine for her a lifetime of pain and tragedy, and you’ll be terrified, and you probably should be. But you will push blindly forward anyway, wielding love against the impossible, because that’s what your child needs you to do. So you do.

3) Very young children already know very important things about themselves

Listen closely and they'll tell you. (And this goes for a 1,000 beautiful and vital things that have nothing to do with being transgender.)

4) Being different is hard

It’s easy to tell your child, “Be yourself, you’re special.” But your child doesn’t want to be special if it means they are a category of one. We ALL need a tribe.

5) Most people are cool

There will be those who won't accept you. You will lose people. But you will also be struck, again and again, by the fear-melting power of your thriving, happy child, and by how badly most people want to love you if you let them.

Credit Marlo

6) There is nothing new under the sun

Transgender people weren’t invented in California. They have existed in every society, in every era of human history. We just didn’t hear about them, because most of the time, they have had to hide from the rest of us.

7) Parenting a girl really isn't much different than parenting a boy

I should know, because I’ve done both with the same child. You change pronouns, pick out a new name, and buy a different set of clothes, but you still see before you the child who always was, and she is bigger than any gender: She is a person.

Marlo Mack is the creator of How to be a Girl, a podcast about daily life raising her transgender daughter. Produced in partnership with KUOW, it was recognized as one of the 50 best podcasts of 2016 by both The Atlantic and The Guardian.

Subscribe via iTunes, RSS or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
transgender
LGBTQ
kids and parenting

Related Content

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.


Caitlyn Jenner, Laverne Cox And My 7-Year-Old Daughter

By Marlo Mack Jun 9, 2015
Waiting for Laverne Cox to enter the room.
Marlo Mack

As the mother of a young transgender child, my response to Caitlyn Jenner’s headline-grabbing announcement is a visceral one.

Yes, I’m kind of put off by the hype. No, I’m not a big fan of celebrity culture or reality television. But when I look at the cover of Vanity Fair, and read the news articles that respectfully use Jenner’s new name and female pronouns, I’m overwhelmed by this new state of affairs, and by a world that might just be ready to accept my daughter. And that knocks me off my feet with awe and gratitude.

This baby teaches empathy to second-graders

By Dec 24, 2016
Ann Dornfeld / KUOW

Not every teacher wears a onesie, diaper and gets greeted with a song.

"Hello Baby Declan, how are you today?" sings a roomful of second-graders to 5-month-old Declan on his monthly visit to Highland Terrace Elementary in Shoreline.