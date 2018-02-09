65th Anniversary Events

In celebration of our 65th Anniversary, KUOW is producing a wide range of events featuring your favorite local and national programs! This list is being updated constantly, so check back frequently.

Sign up for our event e-newsletter so you never miss a KUOW event!

Sign Up Now

How to Be a Girl Listening Party

Sunday, February 26, 2017 | 2:00 PM

The Cloud Room

Free | Please RSVP

Take a break from screens and join KUOW for our first-ever podcast listening party! Come and listen to a few episodes of the How to Be a Girl podcast, then dig deeper with thoughtful discussion afterwards.

How to Be a Girl is produced by Marlo Mack about her life with her transgender daughter. It stars the two of them — a single mom and her nine-year-old transgender daughter — as they attempt together to sort out just what it means to be a girl.

FREE snack foods will be provided. This event is presented in partnership with University of Washington’s Department of Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies.

Live Wire

Friday, March 3, 2017 | 8:00 PM

The Neptune

Presented by STG

Get tickets

Join Emmy award-winning host Luke Burbank for the taping of Live Wire, the fastest growing entertainment show on public radio. It's got a Late Night stride, an Oscar Wilde wit and the charisma of Ferris Bueller grand marshaling a parade. Music, comedy and conversation, live and packed with surprises.

This taping will feature Thi Bui, author of the new graphic memoir, "The Best We Could Do," is a masterful artist and storyteller. Her book alternates between the past and present and the lives of her parents amid the chaos of the Vietnam War, her childhood in California, and Bui’s experience raising a child of her own. It explores the saga of two countries while trying to understand a family in three generations.

Serial: Sarah Koenig & Julie Snyder

Saturday, March 18, 2017 | 8:00 PM

The Paramount

Presented by STG

Get tickets

Launched in 2014, Serial became the fastest podcast to reach five million downloads in iTunes history. The first season of the podcast presented a 12-part series on one legal case, captivating an audience that downloaded the episodes more than 100 million times (and counting).

In their live presentation, co-creators Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder take the audience backstage in this cultural phenomenon, using some of their favorite tape to narrate personal stories about the ups and downs of creating a new form of modern storytelling.

Live Wire

Saturday, April 15, 2017 | 8:00 PM

The Neptune

Presented by STG

Get tickets

STG Presents Live Wire with Luke Burbank with special guests Dan Savage and Jessi Klein at The Neptune on April 15, 2017.

Join Emmy award-winning host Luke Burbank for the taping of Live Wire, the fastest growing entertainment show on public radio. Get turned on to new music, comedy and conversations with a diverse range of original voices — and an anything-can-happen-vibe.

Radiotopia Live

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 | 8:00 PM

The Moore Theatre

Presented by Radiotopia from PRX

Get tickets

Radiotopia Live brings extraordinary, cutting-edge podcasts out of your headphones and onto the stage. We’re headed out on our first West Coast tour. Join us for live radio, conversations, stories and music from your favorite Radiotopia podcasts including 99% Invisible with Jon Mooallem and the Brink Players, Criminal, The Allusionist, The Memory Palace, Mortified and more.

The Moth

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | 7:30 PM

Benaroya Hall, S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium

Presented by Seattle Arts & Lectures

Get tickets

One of America's most beloved radio shows, The Moth Mainstage features stories by luminaries in the arts and sciences, newsmakers and news breakers, and everyday heroes (and even a few reformed villains.)

News Quiz with Bill Radke

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Time TBD

The Neptune

Details TBD.