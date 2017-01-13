2 Oregon Congressmen Say They Don't Want To Watch Donald Trump Inauguration

Two Oregon congressmen say they’re skipping the presidential inaugural next week because of their distaste for President-elect Donald Trump.

Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader said they will stay in Oregon and participate in events critical of the incoming president.

Blumenauer said he has attended every inauguration during his two decades in office — until now.

"Here is a person who ran a campaign that is the antithesis of everything I've worked for in public service," said Blumenauer, adding that this is inauguration is "not a productive use of my time."

"I'm just not a big Trump fan," Schrader said. "I've met the guy and never been impressed with him. He's the president of the United States now, so I'll do my best to work with him when I think he's doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn't proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony."

Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, also both Democrats, say they will attend the inauguration, as will Reps. Greg Walden, the lone Republican in Oregon's Congressional delegation, and Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said he won't be at the inaugural. But the 30-year veteran of Congress said in a statement that this is typical for him because he usually avoids "pomp and circumstance events in Washington."

