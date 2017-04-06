Zoom Health Is Leaving Oregon's Health Insurance Exchange

Another insurance company is dropping out of Oregon’s individual health marketplace.

Portland-based Zoom Health has told the state it doesn’t plan to take part in the state’s marketplace next year.

The departure isn’t a big problem for Oregonians who need insurance, mainly because Zoom Health only serves about 2,000 members in the individual and small group markets.

Still, the state is saying it will supervise the closure to make sure there’s enough money to pay claims.

Anyone with a Zoom Health plan will have the opportunity to find new insurance when open enrollment begins in November.

Businesses with Zoom Health are being advised to call their insurance agents and employees to contact their employers.

Insurers across the board have struggled to make money on the individual market. Claims have been costlier than expected and a government program to compensate insurers for losses, hasn’t paid out in full.

