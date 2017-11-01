Yvette Miley Talks Diversity On Why Diversity Matters In Newsroom Decision-Making

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Yvette M. Miley, senior vice president for MSNBC & NBC News, and the 2017 recipient of the Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

Miley talks about the importance of people of color in decision-making positions in the newsroom, her journey from a volunteer position at the Florida Photo News to NBC and the symbolic importance of the Chuck Stone Award.



An mp3 version of this story