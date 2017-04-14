Read by Rabbi Neil Blumofe
The hum of excitement,
The tense moments before the kickoff,
The game starts and you’re sitting
In the stands but you feel
The movements of every player,
All our preconceived ideas about each other
Become non-existent
As you meld with the crowd,
The singing, the jeering, the roar
When your side scores a goal—
There is no class distinction
Or racial divide when your team
Takes a shot-- a blissful silence
As the ball hits the back of the net
And the crowd erupts in a deafening boom,
But once that final buzzer sounds,
Whether you won or not,
You’ll never walk alone.
Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.