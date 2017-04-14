Read by Rabbi Neil Blumofe

The hum of excitement,

The tense moments before the kickoff,

The game starts and you’re sitting

In the stands but you feel

The movements of every player,

All our preconceived ideas about each other

Become non-existent

As you meld with the crowd,

The singing, the jeering, the roar

When your side scores a goal—

There is no class distinction

Or racial divide when your team

Takes a shot-- a blissful silence

As the ball hits the back of the net

And the crowd erupts in a deafening boom,

But once that final buzzer sounds,

Whether you won or not,

You’ll never walk alone.

