You’ll Never Walk Alone

By Jakob of Fulmore Middle School 10 minutes ago

Read by Rabbi Neil Blumofe

The hum of excitement, 

The tense moments before the kickoff, 

The game starts and you’re sitting 

In the stands but you feel 

The movements of every player, 

All our preconceived ideas about each other

Become non-existent 

As you meld with the crowd, 

The singing, the jeering, the roar 

When your side scores a goal— 

There is no class distinction 

Or racial divide when your team 

Takes a shot-- a blissful silence 

As the ball hits the back of the net 

And the crowd erupts in a deafening boom,

But once that final buzzer sounds, 

Whether you won or not, 

You’ll never walk alone. 

