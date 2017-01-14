Write a letter to a loved one before Trump presidency

To our listeners and readers:

On the eve of the Trump presidency, we will be publishing letters from you to a loved one. Would you join us?

You can love Trump or hate him. You can write three sentences or a thousand words. Whatever you do, be candid. Some questions to get you thinking:

*What is most important to you right now?

*What goes through your mind when you think about the next four years?

*How do you believe your life will change with Trump as president?

*What can the person receiving your letter expect of you in these coming years?

Fill out this form or email your letter to Isolde Raftery, online editor, at iraftery@kuow.org. If snail mail is your thing, send to:

KUOW Public Radio

c/o Isolde Raftery

4518 University Way N.E., suite 301

Seattle, Washington, 98105