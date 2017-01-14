 Write a letter to a loved one before Trump presidency | KUOW News and Information

Write a letter to a loved one before Trump presidency

To our listeners and readers:

On the eve of the Trump presidency, we will be publishing letters from you to a loved one. Would you join us?

You can love Trump or hate him. You can write three sentences or a thousand words. Whatever you do, be candid. Some questions to get you thinking: 

*What is most important to you right now?

*What goes through your mind when you think about the next four years? 

*How do you believe your life will change with Trump as president?

*What can the person receiving your letter expect of you in these coming years? 

Fill out this form or email your letter to Isolde Raftery, online editor, at iraftery@kuow.org. If snail mail is your thing, send to:

KUOW Public Radio
c/o Isolde Raftery 
4518 University Way N.E., suite 301 
Seattle, Washington, 98105

Credit Flickr photo by Bo ("call me Daniel") Gao. (CC BY-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/7KH9gD

