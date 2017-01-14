Write a letter to a loved one before Trump presidency

To our listeners and readers:
On the eve of the Trump presidency, we will be publishing letters from you to a loved one. Would you join us?
You can love Trump or hate him. You can write three sentences or a thousand words. Whatever you do, be candid. Some questions to get you thinking:
*What is most important to you right now?
*What goes through your mind when you think about the next four years?
*How do you believe your life will change with Trump as president?
*What can the person receiving your letter expect of you in these coming years?
Fill out this form or email your letter to Isolde Raftery, online editor, at iraftery@kuow.org. If snail mail is your thing, send to:
KUOW Public Radio
c/o Isolde Raftery
4518 University Way N.E., suite 301
Seattle, Washington, 98105