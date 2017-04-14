The World's music features this week: Daymé Arocena and Ballaké Sissoko & Vincent Segal

We love music here at The World, and we love to share our latest favorites with you. Here are some of the artists we featured this week!

The Cuba of past, present and future, all on one album

Daymé Arocena and her band are experts at respecting Cuban traditions while finding ways to make them current. On Arocena's new album "Cubafonía," there are elements of jazz, latin-jazz, funk and fusion.

A collaboration between a French cellist and a kora player from Mali

Ballaké Sissoko & Vincent Segal have been playing together for seven years, and in that time each has taught the other something valuable.

Also heard this week: What Miles Davis taught Zucchero

Italian singer Zucchero has been channelling the blues and gospel for years, singing in a mix of Italian and English. But early in his career, Miles Davis advised him to stick to singing in Italian. You'll definitely want to hear our own William Troop for the rest of the story.





