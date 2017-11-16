 Why We Stayed | KUOW News and Information

Why We Stayed

By KUOW Staff 40 minutes ago

Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Theatre Off Jackson
7:00 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show
$5, Tickets Available Soon

We know people want to move to Seattle. But for many of us, Seattle isn’t a brand-new place. Maybe we grew up here, maybe we moved here years ago. And we see Seattle changing, but we’ve decided to stay. And those stories  - stories about why we stay - need to be heard too.

"Why We Stayed" is an evening of live, first-person storytelling presented by KUOW and Theatre Off Jackson. We'll hear stories about why people have stayed in our rapidly growing and increasingly expensive city — and what they had to do to stay. 

Interested in sharing your story at this event? Then sign up for a chance to participate below:

