Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Theatre Off Jackson

7:00 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show

$5, Tickets Available Soon

We know people want to move to Seattle. But for many of us, Seattle isn’t a brand-new place. Maybe we grew up here, maybe we moved here years ago. And we see Seattle changing, but we’ve decided to stay. And those stories - stories about why we stay - need to be heard too.

"Why We Stayed" is an evening of live, first-person storytelling presented by KUOW and Theatre Off Jackson. We'll hear stories about why people have stayed in our rapidly growing and increasingly expensive city — and what they had to do to stay.

Interested in sharing your story at this event? Then sign up for a chance to participate below: