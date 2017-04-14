Why Snapping Cell Phone Pictures All The Time Isn't Such A Bad Thing

You might think that cell phones make everything worse. We can't remember phone numbers anymore, we are addicted to checking texts and emails and we end up taking thousands of pictures. So, can any good ever come of obsessive phone use?

As Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke discuss in this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, it's not all bad. We may actually be remembering more moments because of the photos we're taking and the way we're engaging with the world through our phones. But, then again, there is more to any story, and the jury is still out on this one.

Download an MP3 version of this show here.