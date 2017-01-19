 What then shall we do? West Coast solutions to homelessness | KUOW News and Information
What then shall we do? West Coast solutions to homelessness

By 1 hour ago
    Larry Hubbel, Joni Balter, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee at Seattle University
    Courtesy of Sophie Egan

Back in 2005 Seattle announced a 10-year plan to end homelessness. That plan failed.

The One Night Count of unsheltered homeless people in King County made in 2006 totaled 1,946. That total increased to 4,505 in 2016.

What to do? Seattle’s Mayor Ed Murray and San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee grapple with that question on a daily basis. Both are keenly aware of the reality of homelessness, and serious about finding solutions. 

The Seattle University Institute of Public Service and the Project on Family Homelessness hosted a conversation with the mayors to better understand the issues, their efforts, successes and obstacles.

Seattle University Master of Public Administration director Larry Hubbell and journalist Joni Balter moderated this event at Seattle University’s Pigott Auditorium on January 11. Sonya Harris recorded their talk.

Listen to the full version of the event below:

