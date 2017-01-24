What is 'public option' health insurance?

Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing a public option to address skyrocketing premiums for people who buy their own individual and family health insurance.

The basic idea is that the state would sell health insurance to the general public. In Dayton's plan, anyone interested could buy coverage under the MinnesotaCare program, which currently offers subsidized insurance to qualified low- and moderate income Minnesotans.

The MinnesotaCare public option would likely be another choice on the MNsure health insurance market where it would compete with plans sold by the state's big health insurers like Medica and HealthPartners.

As MPR News's Brian Bakst reported, eliminating the income cap on eligibility could double enrollment to about 200,000 people.

Here's how things might shake out:

What coverage could I get?

Dayton said his proposal "could offer better benefits than many policies presently on commercial markets; more options for people to keep their doctors and clinics; and less expensive coverage than what is available today."

MinnesotaCare has two options that are comparable to the "Silver" and "Gold" plans sold on MNsure, according to human services commissioner Emily Piper.

The silver plan would pay 70 percent of a person's expected health expenditures, and gold plan would cover 80 percent. The policy holder would be responsible for the remaining costs through a combination of deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. What would it cost?

• For consumers: The Department of Human Services estimates the statewide average monthly premiums for the public option next year would be $469 per month, or, for the full year, $840 less than the average cost of commercial insurance this year.

The average statewide silver premium would be $451 per month, and the gold would be $513 a month.

The Dayton administration says the public option can bring down premiums "because it leverages the buying power of more than 1 million Minnesotans enrolled in public plans."

• For the public: State government, which administers Medicaid and MinnesotaCare programs, pays for services from medical providers all over the state.

Expanding MinnesotaCare would include a one-time startup cost of $12 million, Dayton said — a tiny fraction of the cost to build MNsure.

Consumers would cover the cost of the program's operations through their premium and out-of-pocket payments.

Will this actually pass?

Dayton's proposal involves several aspects the Republicans in control of the Legislature are unlikely to approve.

• The state would compete with commercial insurers to sell coverage on the individual market.

• Continuation of a tax on medical providers that is currently scheduled to end after December 2019.

The proposal would also require federal approval, which seems unlikely under the Trump administration.

Trump's campaign website says a public option would drive away private insurers, "leaving Americans with fewer options and eventually no choices but a government run plan."

