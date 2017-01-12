 What One Teamster Found Investigating His Failing Pension Fund | KUOW News and Information

What One Teamster Found Investigating His Failing Pension Fund

  • In this June 20, 2014, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver starts his truck after making a delivery in Cumming, Ga. UPS is one of many employers whose employees the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents. (David Goldman/AP)
In August the New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund applied to the U.S. Treasury to cut its members monthly benefits by up to 20 percent. Some of the 34,000 current and former truckers represented by the plan flooded the Treasury’s comments page to object to the proposed cuts.

Mark Greene, a UPS driver from Kingston, New York, took the extraordinary step of setting up a nonprofit to investigate what went wrong with his union’s pension fund. Greene founded Teamster’s Alliance for Pension Protection, which hired a former Securities and Exchange enforcement lawyer to dig into the New York Teamsters’ investments.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Greene about what he found, and what he’d like to see his union do in response.

