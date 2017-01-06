 This week, we're the target | KUOW News and Information
Week In Review

This week, we're the target

By & & Person: Jason Pagano
Week In Review
  • 'Week in Review' panel Joni Balter, Knute Berger, Eli Sanders and Bill Radke.
    KUOW Photo/Kara McDermott

The Washington State Legislature convenes on Monday and one of the issues on the table is a bill that would ban drivers from holding their phone while driving. Is this a necessity or distracted legislating?

The former head of the CIA General Michael Hayden said that by the end of Trump’s first four years in office, North Korea could have a nuclear weapon that would reach Seattle. Richard Ellings of the National Bureau of Asian Research says Seattle would be the perfect target. Is it time to move?  

Eli Sanders spent the holidays in Whitefish, Montana, which is also the home of the mother of a white supremacist. Is it ethical to pressure the mom of a white supremacist?  

We'll tackle these subjects and more on Week in Review.

Listen to the live discussion Fridays at noon, join in by following @KUOW and using #KUOWwir.

Get caught up on the issues:

Panel:

Bill Radke @KUOWRadke, host

Knute Berger @KnuteBerger, writer with Crosscut, Seattle magazine

Joni Balter @jbalter, host of Civic Cocktail on Seattle Channel

Eli Sanders @elijsanders, associate editor at The Stranger

How to use those 'democracy vouchers' that just landed in your mailbox

By Jan 4, 2017
KUOW Illustration/Kara McDermott

If you live in Seattle, four democracy vouchers will soon arrive in the mail.

What to do with them? Ideally, you would be inspired by a political candidate and mail them your vouchers in lieu of actual cash.

Why one side of Puget Sound became Trump country in 2016

By Jan 4, 2017
Washington state Senator Tim Sheldon says people in Mason County bought the economic message that Donald Trump was selling.
KUOW Photo / David Hyde

When you first hit the road from Seattle on your way to Mason County there are lots of signs that the economy is buzzing, like construction cranes, shiny new buildings and hybrid cars.

But when you wind around past Olympia into Mason County, you're more likely to see a pickup truck with a gun rack than a Prius. And the average wage in Mason in 2015 was about half as much as in King County.


Tired of commuting, a bedroom community near Seattle takes a risk

By Jan 4, 2017
Ken Cage, president of the Marysville Historical Society, says important parts of Marysville history were bulldozed to make room for this mall.
KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols

Marysville is the fastest growing big city in western Washington because there’s space to build housing. But there aren’t many jobs in Marysville. So one in six people end up commuting more than an hour to work.

It's a bedroom community that failed to make itself over in the 1980s. Now it's trying again.