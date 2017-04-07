Week in Review: Mayor Murray abuse allegations, Syria strike, SCOTUS nom

What a week.

The Seattle Times reports on bombshell allegations that Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused up to three teenaged men in the 1980s -- claims the Mayor strongly denies and plans to fight in court.

President Trump orders a cruise missile strike on a Syrian military airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack that killed Syrian civilians earlier this week.

A divided Senate does away with the filibuster and confirms Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

And Bertha emerges from a four-year trip underneath downtown Seattle just in time to catch it all.

Get caught up on the news:

This week's panel:

Dan Savage @fakedansavage, host of the Savage Love podcast

Tina Podlodowski @tinapo, Washington State Democratic Party chair

Chris Vance @chrisvance123, former Washington State Republican Party chair

Jim Brunner @jim_brunner, Seattle Times political reporter