Week in Review: Mayor Murray abuse allegations, Syria strike, SCOTUS nom

What a week.
The Seattle Times reports on bombshell allegations that Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused up to three teenaged men in the 1980s -- claims the Mayor strongly denies and plans to fight in court.
President Trump orders a cruise missile strike on a Syrian military airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack that killed Syrian civilians earlier this week.
A divided Senate does away with the filibuster and confirms Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
And Bertha emerges from a four-year trip underneath downtown Seattle just in time to catch it all.
Get caught up on the news:
- Seattle Times: Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s
- New York Times: Dozens of U.S. missiles hit air base in Syria
- Seattle Times: Bertha's breakthrough just 'halftime' for tunnel project
This week's panel:
Dan Savage @fakedansavage, host of the Savage Love podcast
Tina Podlodowski @tinapo, Washington State Democratic Party chair
Chris Vance @chrisvance123, former Washington State Republican Party chair
Jim Brunner @jim_brunner, Seattle Times political reporter