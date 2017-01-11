 Watch Live: Donald Trump's First Press Conference Since July 2016 | KUOW News and Information

Watch Live: Donald Trump's First Press Conference Since July 2016

By OPB Staff 48 minutes ago
    In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump talks with reporters at Trump Tower in New York.

Top intelligence officials last week told President-elect Donald Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him, a U.S. official says.

The briefing about the document was first reported by CNN. A summary of the allegations was separate from a classified assessment of Russia's suspected attempts to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week

Donald Trump is scheduled to give his first press conference since July 2016 Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. E.T. in New York City.

