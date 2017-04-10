 Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes | KUOW News and Information

Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

By 50 minutes ago
Originally published on April 10, 2017 12:33 pm

For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Below, you can find a list of this year's winners.

Journalism

  • Public Service: The New York Daily News and ProPublica

  • Breaking News Reporting: The East Bay Times.

  • Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

  • Explanatory Reporting: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

  • Local Reporting: The staff of The Salt Lake Tribune.

  • National Reporting: David Farenthold, The Washington Post.

  • International Reporting: The staff of The New York Times.

  • Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of The New York Times.

  • Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal.

  • Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker.

  • Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times.

  • Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald.

  • Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times.

  • Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune.

Letters, Drama And Music

  • Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.

  • Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.

  • History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.

  • Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.

  • Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.

  • General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.

  • Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.