Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

Originally published on April 10, 2017 12:33 pm
For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.
Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.
Below, you can find a list of this year's winners.
Journalism
- Public Service: The New York Daily News and ProPublica
- Breaking News Reporting: The East Bay Times.
- Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
- Explanatory Reporting: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald.
- Local Reporting: The staff of The Salt Lake Tribune.
- National Reporting: David Farenthold, The Washington Post.
- International Reporting: The staff of The New York Times.
- Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of The New York Times.
- Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal.
- Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker.
- Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times.
- Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald.
- Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times.
- Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune.
Letters, Drama And Music
- Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.
- Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.
- History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.
- Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.
- Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.
- General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.
- Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.
