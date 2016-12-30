 Washington's highest minimum wage yet is also nation's highest | KUOW News and Information

Washington's highest minimum wage yet is also nation's highest

By 46 minutes ago

Millions of U.S. workers will get a raise on New Year's Day, as more than a dozen states increase their minimum wage. That will include thousands of people across Washington.

Two state's tie for the highest minimum wage in 2017. It's increasing to $11 an hour in Washington and Massachusetts. Washington's will keep going up each year, until it reaches $13.50 an hour. That’s due to a new minimum wage law passed by voters in November

It's even higher in the city of Seattle, which is gradually enforcing a $15 minimum. That law is taking effect for large businesses that don't cover health insurance. The city of Seattle says that means a raise for a large percent of the city's workforce.

Eventually all Seattle employers will pay a minimum of $15 an hour.

Elsewhere, Oregon's goes up to $10.25 in July. The federal minimum remains at $7.25, which 21 states follow.

Tags: 
minimum wage

Related Content

Wages Are Increasing, But What's Behind It?

By Dec 29, 2016

The Great Recession ended 7 1/2 years ago, and job gains have been steady since, but greater demand for workers is only starting to increase pay.

The increases are still relatively modest, and the data are still mixed. In October, for example, the Labor Department reported average hourly earnings increased at a 2.8 percent rate — the highest since mid-2009, but wage growth slowed in November. A separate report this month showed the cost of labor — another measure of wage growth — increased especially during the spring of this year.

Awaiting the new minimum wage — and a bigger daycare bill

By Nov 30, 2016

Small businesses outside Seattle are preparing for a higher minimum wage starting in January.

Voters approved an increase in the state minimum to $13.50 over four years.

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.