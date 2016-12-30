Washington's highest minimum wage yet is also nation's highest

Millions of U.S. workers will get a raise on New Year's Day, as more than a dozen states increase their minimum wage. That will include thousands of people across Washington.

Two state's tie for the highest minimum wage in 2017. It's increasing to $11 an hour in Washington and Massachusetts. Washington's will keep going up each year, until it reaches $13.50 an hour. That’s due to a new minimum wage law passed by voters in November

It's even higher in the city of Seattle, which is gradually enforcing a $15 minimum. That law is taking effect for large businesses that don't cover health insurance. The city of Seattle says that means a raise for a large percent of the city's workforce.

Eventually all Seattle employers will pay a minimum of $15 an hour.

Elsewhere, Oregon's goes up to $10.25 in July. The federal minimum remains at $7.25, which 21 states follow.