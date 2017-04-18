 Washington state gets a lot of federal money for science | KUOW News and Information

Washington state gets a lot of federal money for science

By 35 minutes ago

A quick glance around Lake Union and you can tell there’s a lot of science happening in our state. With the Trump administration threatening cuts to research funding, we examined how much money this could mean for Washington state.

First of all, it’s difficult to lasso all the federal dollars going to science. So we zeroed in on two big agencies to get an overview: the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, looking at their reports for the 2016 fiscal year.

Washington brings in a lot of federal dollars from these agencies – ranking ninth of all states and Washington, D.C.

Nearly 90 percent of the state's grants from these agencies is from NIH, which gave about $953 million, compared with the NSF's $141 million.

Of the top states bringing in over a billion dollars in grants, Pennsylvania, Texas and North Carolina went to Donald Trump in the election.

Washington state brought in the fifth most per resident of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Based on Census estimates, Washington state received about $150.04 per resident in 2016. That's pretty good considering that Nevada, at the bottom of the list, brought in a tenth of that: $15.96 per resident. However, Washington, D.C., dwarfed them all with $689.23 per resident. 

In total, 107 Washington state institutions received money from either the NSF or NIH in 2016. Only nine received grants from both agencies, mostly universities.

The University of Washington is by far the biggest player, bringing in 50 percent of Washington’s grants from the NSF and NIH.

Tags: 
Trump and the Northwest
government
science
feature

Related Content

Reasons to march for science in Seattle. Or not

By Apr 17, 2017
Sarah Myhre’s a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Washington.
David Hyde / KUOW Photos

Nicole Baker is a research scientist at the University of Washington who studies the state of global fish stocks. It's not political work. In fact, she's never been an activist and has never participated in a political march in her life. 

But last year when Donald Trump ran for president, Baker got political for the first time. And she says in 2017, something snapped.


She had a choice: Defend climate science or keep a border agent happy

By 4 hours ago
Abigail Swann is a professor and climate scientist at the University of Washington
University of Washington / Quinn Russell Brown 

University of Washington professor and climate researcher Abigail Swann tells politics reporter David Hyde about why she signed a protest letter directed at EPA chief Scott Pruitt. She also shares a story about the time a border official told her climate science is a hoax:  

Immigrants who need lawyers may find help in Seattle, King County

By 5 hours ago
Volunteers help with citizenship forms.
KUOW Photo/Lisa Wang

In two separate measures passed Monday, Seattle and King County set aside money for low-income immigrants who may need a lawyer or legal advice.

That would include people who face deportation, most of whom don't have an attorney.